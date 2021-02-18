God abhors LGBTIQ, we must not accept it — Prophet Kingsley Ansah

Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah, Head Pastor of the Potter's Hand Word Ministry International has posited why in his view God abhors lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTQI) unions.

Biblically, he said God created only Adam and Ewe as man and woman and put them together to procreat.

"God created Adam and Eve and didn't create Adam and Steve. God in his wisdom created a man to marry a woman and not same sex marriages."

He quoted Leviticus 18:22-30 to support his view with emphasis on verse 22 "You shall not lye with a man as with a woman; it is an abomination".

Explaining the above, the prophet said God is against a woman and a woman or a man and man being united as husband and wife.

When asked why the clergy in the country isn't speaking against it, he said, he will surely speak up against what is unscriptural and also not Ghanaian.

According to him, same sex marriage issues are against our culture and custom. "I know our clergy, our leaders and the entire population would be against the granting of LGBT rights in the country."

His comment follows report in the media that, the European Union (EU) had confirmed its participation in the opening of a new office space for a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Intersex (LGBTQI) rights group in Accra, reiterating its support for similar organisations.

The group, LGBT+ Rights Ghana on January 31, 2021, hosted a fundraising exercise to officially introduce and promote its office and community space in Ghana.

The Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency Gregory Andrews, the Danish Ambassador, His Excellency Tom Nørring and some delegates from the EU were in attendance to support the fundraising exercise of the LGBT+ Rights in Ghana.

He took the opportunity to praise Prof. Mills, the former president of the Republic of Ghana for his stance on the gay issues when the matter came up strongly when he was President of Ghana.

Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah was speaking to D.C. Kwame Kwakye on the GBC Radio Central's Morning Show today, Thursday, 18th February, 2021.