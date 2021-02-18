Gays, lesbians fight back Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning

Listen to article

The LGBT+ Rights Ghana, an organization for gays, lesbians and others, has condemned attempts by the Executive Secretary of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning for waging a crusade against the LGBT+ Community in Ghana.

Lawyer Foh-Amoaning has been condemning the opening of LGBT+ Rights office in Ghana. The office was opened earlier this month and had diplomats including Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, in attendance.

But in its official communique, LGBT+ Rights Ghana says it “has an irrevocable right to exist as a recognized entity and movement entitled to all the rights and protection guaranteed under Article 21 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.”

According to the Communique, “we have the right as Ghanaians to live in peace, join groups, be protected from harm and have our privacy respected.”

It indicated that “we are well aware of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values aims, and we strongly condemn their plan to discord and incite violence against an oppressed minority group like ours.”

