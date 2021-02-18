ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
18.02.2021 Social News

Federation for Disability vex police for stopping intended march
The Ghana Federation for Disability (GFD) has described as unfortunate the restraining order secured by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command from a High Court to stop its members from embarking on a peaceful march.

The GFD had scheduled a march to present a petition to the Ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection and the National Council on Persons with Disabilities on the delay in the review of the Disability Act 715 by Government.

But the Police in a statement on Wednesday said it had secured a court injunction to stop the federation from embarking on the activity.

The statement issued by the Regional Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police, signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso of the Public Affairs Unit said: “The prohibition order follows an Affidavit filed by the Police upon receipt of notification from the Executive Director of the GFD, Rita Kusi Kyeremaa, on the intended demonstration.”

The Chairman of the National Advocacy Committee of the Ghana Federation of Disability, Alexander Bankole Williams said the move by the Police is anti-human and shameful.

He said the federation will find alternative means to present their petition to the respective institutions.

“We will do our best to present our petition without violating the ex-parte injunction that the police has placed on our demonstration. We feel that Ghana police service must be ashamed of itself for what they have tried to do because persons with disability have been marginalized for a very long time in this country. All we have done was to notify the police to have a peaceful march contained not more than 25 people and adhering to the social distancing to present our petition. It shows how anti-human the Ghana Policer Service is and how barbaric they can get,” he said.

—citinewsroom

