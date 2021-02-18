ModernGhanalogo

18.02.2021 Social News

Edubiasehene vex over slow pace of development in Abadwum

Edubiasehene vex over slow pace of development in Abadwum
Oguahyia Oduropanin Birikorang I, Chief of Edubiase has expressed worry over the slow pace of development in Abadwum, a farming community in the Adansi North District.

He attributed it to the long standing chieftaincy dispute, that had plagued the community, which formed part of the Edubiase traditional council, and said measures were being taken to resolve the issue to pave way for accelerated development in the community.

Abadwum has been without a chief for the past 27 years after the then Odikro, Nana Boakye Ansa was distooled by the former chief of Edubiase.

Nana Ansa had refused to vacate the stool and filed a suit in court challenging his distoolment.

However, Oguahyia Birikorang told journalists during a visit to the town that the Obuasi High court had ruled against the embattled Odikro and a new Odikro would soon be presented to the people to help foster unity and development in the community.

Oguahyia Birikorang was in the community to inspect works on the construction of a 24-seater toilet facility he was providing for the people in the community.

He said three of such facilities would be constructed in the community to help resolve the open defecation menace in the area.

Oguahyia Birikorang appealed to the government to help construct the Abadwum junction to Abadwum road, which had been in a very deplorable state for a long time.

He called for cooperation from the people to help speed up the development process in the community.

---GNA

