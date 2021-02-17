ModernGhanalogo

17.02.2021 Social News

Man impregnates his two stepdaughters at Weija

A 41-year-old known as Kwaku Boateng has impregnated his two stepdaughters (names withheld) aged 15 and 13 years at Weija, SCC in Accra.

The older girl has given birth to a 6-month-old baby boy, while the 13-year-old is 6 months pregnant.

According to the girls, when their stepfather was having bouts of sex with them he warned them not to inform anyone else they’ll die, hence out of fear, they decided not to inform their mother about the predicament.

The mother of the girls, Gladys Koomson in an interview explained that she sells pure water hence she’s always away from home. She said her absence gave her husband who’s a bread baker the chance to have sex with them whenever he returns from work.

She said she was shocked when she found out that her daughters had been impregnated by their stepfather.

The Weija DOVSSU Commander, ASP Rosemary Vertiah who confirmed the incident said the suspect was arrested and has been given bail while investigations are still ongoing.

She noted that a lot of such cases are on the rise in the area, hence charged parents to take good care of their wards so they do not fall victims to such harassment.

---kasapafm

