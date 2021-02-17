ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.02.2021 Social News

2020 Elections: Perpetrators of violence will be brought to book – Ambrose Dery

2020 Elections: Perpetrators of violence will be brought to book – Ambrose Dery
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Minister-designate for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has given the assurance to Ghanaians that perpetrators of violence that led to the death of some citizens during the 2020 elections, will be brought to book.

At least, five people died in December 2020 election violence.

There were dozens of incidents of violence during the divisive election

Twenty-one of the incidents were true cases of electoral violence, six of which involve gunshots resulting in the death of five.

So far, nothing has been heard about the ongoing investigation or prosecution of perpetrators.

Taking his turn at the Appointments Committee on Tuesday, 16 February 2021, Mr Dery disclosed that the government is still pursuing the issue rigorously and assured the families of the victims that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

“Let me now tell the relatives of the deceased that we’ll do all in our power to make sure all those who perpetrated those acts are brought to book. Yes, they have my assurance,” Mr Dery stated.

---classfm

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
I don’t know of any devil called “protocol” in public sector recruitment – Baffour-Awuah
17.02.2021 | Social News
I've never slept with Kan-Dapaah – Chantelle Kudjawu
17.02.2021 | Social News
3million jobs created by Akufo-Addo administration – Employment Minister-designate
17.02.2021 | Social News
Suicide cases: Police officers under pressure urged to seek medical attention
17.02.2021 | Social News
We back Amoako-Attah to increase road tolls by over 100% — Ghana Chamber for Construction Industry boss
17.02.2021 | Social News
Amoako-Attah must be ashamed over local capacity comment – GhCCI
17.02.2021 | Social News
Family of ‘suicide cop’ speaks out
17.02.2021 | Social News
Local road contractors blast Amoako-Attah over lack of capacity comments
17.02.2021 | Social News
North East: Fire destroys Yamah orphanage at West Mamprugu
17.02.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Ayine warns Oppong Nkrumah, 'You're my 'small boy' at the Ba...
2 hours ago

'Money-doubling', 'card-loading' schemes illegal; stay away ...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line