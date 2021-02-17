Family of ‘suicide cop’ speaks out

Listen to article

An uncle of the superior police officer allegedly committed suicide last Sunday has said the family is wondering whether some evil forces were behind the incident.

John Sammy Asiam told this portal that the family has been devastated by the death of the police officer.

According to him, they least suspected an incident of such nature could come close to the family.

“In fact we cannot point at anything and we don’t understand. It’s unclear whether it is either evil forces or what until the Lord himself will let us know. What happened is not clear and it is only investigation which can reveal what has happened,” he said.

An elder brother of the deceased, Isaac Asiam, has made intriguing disclosures about the suspected suicide victim.

According to him, the deceased prior to his death sent text messages to friends, relations and colleagues at about midnight wishing them ‘good night’.

The deceased, he continued, left a note behind for his sister who is staying with them to use his ATM card to withdraw an amount of GH¢5,000 from the bank for the upkeep of the house and children.

Isaac Asiam, however, did not disclose how the death of his brother occurred and what might have led to the incident, but mentioned that he was admitted at a health facility and discharged the same day before the incident.

It has turned out that the deceased DSP Devine Asiam lost his wife about two years ago through child birth. The woman left behind three children, the youngest daughter being a two-year-old.

He indicated that although DSP Asiam's wife passed on, his daughter survived.

The 50-year-old senior police officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devine Asiam reportedly killed himself in his room at Borteyman in the Tema West Municipality.

Until his death, he was a prosecutor attached to the Legal and Prosecution Unit of the Tema Regional Police Command. He worked at Ashaiman.

Last Sunday, on Val’s Day, February 14, 2021, he was found dead in his room with a gunshot wound around his left eye suspected to be the result of a suicide attempt.

He died shortly after being rushed to the Police Hospital. Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident.

---Daily Guide