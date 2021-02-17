ModernGhanalogo

17.02.2021 General News

Let’s consume our cocoa for a healthy life – COCOBOD CEO

By Richard Kofi Boahen
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahene Aidoo, is advocating the regular consumption of Ghana’s cocoa due to the numerous health benefits one stands to gain.

“Ghana produces the highest quality cocoa beans in the world and that our cocoa has a lot of health benefits. It enhances cognitive performance, causes dilation of blood vessels to allow for the free flow of blood as well as many more health benefits so we have to ensure the regular intake of cocoa in Ghana, especially the young ones”, Mr. Boahene Aidoo said at a media encounter in Sunyani recently.

According to him, studies have shown that regular intake of cocoa could fight diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancerous infections.

He also said “the more chocolate you consume, the younger you become because cocoa has anti-ageing properties. Japan is buying our cocoa in large quantities because they’re asking every child to take chocolate every day.”

Mr. Boahene Aidoo said as Valentine’s Day and the entire month of February are being dedicated to the consumption of chocolate in Ghana, people should take particular interest in their health and consume more cocoa products as part of their lifestyle.

He revealed that besides being the mainstay of Ghana’s economy, the cocoa sector employs close to two million farmers while some 30,000 people have also been engaged by COCOBOD as hand-pollinators.

In addition, 50,000 persons have been recruited for the rehabilitation of some cocoa farms across the country about 48,000 people have also been contracted to undertake Cocoa Mass Spraying Exercise.

