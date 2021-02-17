Ghana's death toll rise to 561, active cases now 7,866

Ghana's death toll has increased to 561.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest case management update has confirmed.

The GHS also recorded 702 new cases of the infection.

This has pushed the active case count to 7,866.

According to the health authority, clinical recoveries stand at 69,321 with a total number of confirmed cases of 77,749.

Out of the total number of active cases, 86 patients are in severe condition while 29 others are in critical condition.

Infections recorded amongst international travelers is now 1,179.