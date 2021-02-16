ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
16.02.2021

Coronavirus: 33 in critical condition

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed nine more Covid-19 fatalities.

This has pushed the country's death toll to 542.

Also, 101 people are said to be in severe conditions with 33 of them marked as critical.

Meanwhile, the country's active cases have declined to 7,850 from a previous 8,216 as of Sunday, February 14, 2021.

This follows the recovery and discharge of 366 people as well as the nine deaths recorded within the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total clinical recoveries and discharges to 68,100.

The active cases are being managed in treatment sites, isolation centres across the country, while some are under home management, the GHS said.

However, 656 new cases of infections have been recorded.

They are from tests conducted as at February 11, 2021.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 76,492 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

