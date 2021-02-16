Establish rapport with chiefs for unity and development of Ahafo Region---Council Of State Member told

Listen to article

The Apesemakahene of Kenyasi No.1 in Ahafo Region, Nana Yeboah Asuama, has advised the Ahafo Council of State Member-elect to establish rapport with chiefs to promote unity and development of the region.

He said this in an interview with the PAPER immediately after Yaw Basoa received the nod from 12 eligible voters from six assemblies of the region and stated that the said initiative when put in place the development residents expect will be achieved.

In his explanation, the council of state members must often visit the chiefs to share ideas to foster development because both (chiefs and Yaw Basoa) share a common goal which is to develop communities forming the region at large.

According to Nana Yeboah Asuama, by so doing there will be an absolute cordial relationship between chiefs, assemblies, and residents especially the youth who are a major tool for development.

"For Ahafo to develop, all hands must be on deck and the council of state members must lead the campaign " he stated.

"You're the first person to be named as the council of state member of the region so all eyes are on you to leave a good mark for us and the generations ahead so initiative prudent measures for you to succeed " he mentioned.

Nana Yeboah Asuama urged him to lead the crusade dubbed " Ahafo First " which is all about development and it can be achieved if he collaborates with chiefs.

He appealed to the people of the region to support him to make the region one of the best in terms of unity, peace, and development in the country.

Yaw Basoa who is from Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality had 100 percent vote at the just ended council of state member elections where he contested four persons.