16.02.2021 Social News

Sandema residents worry over robbery attacks

2 HOURS AGO
The deceased

Builsa-North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), David Afoko is worried over recent attacks and robberies in the area.

He has called on community members to report people they suspect or know to be criminals and hiding in their communities.

His call follows the recent increase in the number of robberies and attack cases on traders and travelers passing through the area.

Residents of Kadisa, a community near Sandema in the Builsa-North Municipality of the Upper East Region, have said they are living in fear following the killing of a man on Saturday, February 13, in a robbery-related incident.

The victim identified as Anak Asichak, a known cattle dealer, was found dead, and residents suspected he was shot by armed robbers.

The Builsa-North MCE said he, in the company of the police, visited the scene on Saturday before the body was conveyed to the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo for autopsy.

The police conducted a search at the scene and found pellets fired from an AK47.

Surprisingly, the motorbike the deceased was riding was found lying a short distance from the lifeless body.

Mr. Afoko, in an interview, said the deceased hailed from Kadema near Sandema and left on that Saturday dawn to Katui, when he was killed.

The police have started an investigation and called on community members to help with information to help apprehend the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, on Friday night some traders were also robbed at gunpoint on the Chiana-Sandema road in the same municipality.

---Daily Guide

