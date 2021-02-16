Court dismisses Mahama's application to reopen case to subpoena EC boss

Application to reopen the election petition case by Tsatsu Tsikata lead counsel for former President John Dramani Mahama has been dismissed.

The seven member panel of the Supreme Court sitting on the petition ended the argument for a subpoena to be served on the EC boss.

This is the third time the petitioner's application has been dismissed in this election petition hearing.

The apex court on Monday, 15th February 2021 heard arguments from lawyers of the petitioner seeking to reopen its case and on the other hand were lawyers for the 1st respondent and the 2nd respondent who strongly opposed the application.

Lead counsel for the 1st Respondent (Electoral Commission) Justine Amenuvor had intimated to the Justices of the Supreme Court that the decision by John Mahama to reopen his case was an abuse of court processes.

Akoto Ampaw, counsel for President Akufo-Addo, argued that the leave sought by the petitioner was against legal processes for proof of burden.

“This is an attempt to call for further evidence, and he must be held to the rule on the condition to be met in order to adduce further evidence”.

But the petitioner’s lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata argued that he wanted to call Jean Mensa, the EC Chairperson, an “adverse witness”.

He explained that if the apex court does not grant them the opportunity to have the EC Chair cross-examined will be an affront to the dispute at hand.

All parties are expected to file their written addresses by Wednesday, February 2021.