Don't divorce because she's disrespectful, add another wife - Ajagurajah advises married men

The founder and leader of the Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana, Odeefuɔ Kwabena Asiamah has advised men what to do when their wives begin to disrespect them constantly.

He said divorce should never be the only option when a wife constantly disregard the husband.

"It was wrong to divorce your wife but if you find that, your wife is very disrespectful and is giving you problems just marry another woman".

Quoting scripture, he referred to 1Timothy 3:5 which says, "If anyone does not know how to manage his own family, how can he take care of the church?"

Odeefuɔ Kwabena Asiamah explained the above saying, "if a man doesn't have the ability to manage his own home, how can such an individual be able to control a whole church and the children of God."

He noted that some wives have made it very difficult for their husbands to be in charge of their homes. "In some very disturbing circumstances, the behaviour of the wives have made the children in the marriage not to respect the men."

In explaining why men must be respected as the head of the family, Odeefuo Kwabena Asiamah quoted from Genesis 3:16 saying, "To the woman he said, “I will make your pains in childbearing very severe; with painful labour you will give birth to children. Your desire will be for your husband, and he will rule over you".

Explaining the above, he said, it was a curse God placed on women so "if you are a man and you allow your wife to control you and dictate the pace of things in your home, God hates you because men must rule over women."

Ajagurajah was speaking to Kwaku Manu on his aggressive interview monitored on Sankofa Radio on Facebook.

According to him, his divorce isn't good and as such those who divorce and remarry have committed an offence.

"When your wife is giving you problems, marry another wife but don't divorce your old wife. We can even marry up to five wives," he stated.