18.02.2021 Social News

Happy FM's Nyansa Boakwa celebrated by loyal listeners

By D.C. Kwame Kwakye
Happy FM's Nyansa Boakwa celebrated by loyal listeners
The host of Happy FM's 'Nsem Pii' show Mr Wisdom Agodza popularly called Rev. Nyansa Boakwa has been celebrated by his loyal listeners.

He was presented with a citation of honour by the 'Friends of Nyansa Boakwa', who applauded him for his great works and support to the less privileged over the years.

The group who are made up of listeners across the globe acknowledged that the multi-talented radio host has for the past fourteen (14) years been an inspiration to many worldwide.

They believe the best time for one to be honoured is when the person they seek to honour is alive to witness the occasion.

Presenting the citation, the group urged him to keep up the good work.

They urge Rev Nyansa Boakwa not to hesitate to call on them anytime he needs their support for any social cause.

The citation reads, “The best Philanthropy is not just about giving money but giving leadership. The best philanthropist brings the gifts that made them successful - The drive, determination, the refusal to accept that something can’t be done. From your friends across the world, we say, Pastor Nyansa Boakwa Ayekooooo”.

The visibly elated radio host was excited by the kind gesture from his loyal listeners.

Receiving the citation, he said "Words are not enough to express my gratitude for such a kind gesture. I am taken aback and this has proven to me that surely, whatever you do is being monitored by others. I'm most grateful and God bless you all."

body-container-line