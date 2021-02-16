NDC MP for Kpandai Constituency cuts sod for construction of two dams in Kabonwule

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Kpandai Constituency, Hon. Daniel Nsala Wakpal has cut sod for the construction of two dams in Kabonwule, a community under Kpandai District in the Northern Region.

The project has to do with the construction of two dams, one at the Kabonwule Main town (Nawuri section) and the other at Kabonwule Beposo (Konkomba section), and is in fulfillment of a pledge made to the people of Kabonwule during his Campaign towards the 2020 elections.

Cutting the sod for the construction on Monday, 15th February 2021, Hon. Nsala stated that the pledge he made was to the effect that the construction of the Dam is necessary to support the people of Kabonwule since the people have sleepless nights over water scarcity that has lingered since time immemorial.

According to Hon. Nsala,

"I am touched by the plight of the people on the issue of water, especially during this season. I, therefore, decided to start with the construction of two dams, one at the Kabonwule Main town (Nawuri section) and the other at Kabonwule Beposo (Konkomba section). Though I have been in office for a short period, I couldn’t wait any longer than to mobilize my own resources to undertake this project and in fact, this is my first project in the Kpandai constituency as a Member of Parliament".

The Hon. Member of Parliament went further to assure the people that other projects will be tackled whenever funds are made available across the constituency.

“Additionally, I promise to work on other issues as and when funds are available across the constituency, and I have also decided to do this at this point in Kabonwule because, during my campaign that was the cry of the people and since I have won the seat, I have sleepless nights over it”

According to a narration by a native of Kabonwule, Mr. Timothy Ninsaw Tanko, at the Sod Cutting, "Kabonwule is a farming community located in Kpandai district in the Northern Region with some government workers such as Teachers, Health workers and more. Most of the farm products such as Yam, Maize, Beans, Pepper, Okro and many others that are seen across the nation comes from this area yet the people have sleepless nights over water scarcity that has lingered since time immemorial.

Women have to join long queues at the only surviving borehole dug by the Catholic Church or even sleep in the bushes where springs and wells are dugged to obtain water from the ground just to get one or two head pans of water to survive on till the next opportunity to get another. School Children cannot attend to their daily routines as supposed during the water scarcity season which is always between January to March and sometimes even April."

After all was said and done, the chief and Assemblyman of the town took turns with the MP and thanked him on behalf of the entire people of Kabonwule.