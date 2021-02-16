ModernGhanalogo

16.02.2021 Headlines

64th Independence Day Parade suspended

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
The Ghana Education Service has issued a directive to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of education to suspend this year's Independence Day celebration and parade.

The Service revealed that it had received a letter dated 11th February 2021 from the Chief of Staff at the presidency directing that this year's Independence Day celebration and its related activities be suspended due to the ballooning cases of COVID-19 infections recorded in the country.

"Consequently, Management of the Ghana Education Service wishes to inform all Regions egions that the 64th Independence Anniversary Parade on 6th March, 2021 has been suspended forthwith across the country".

By that, the Service is entreating all regional directors of education to notify Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of education and headmasters under their jurisdiction to strictly comply with the directive.

"All Regional Directors are therefore entreated to bring this important directive to the notice of Metropolitan/Municipal/District Education Directors and Heads of all institutions under their jurisdiction for strict compliance".

Read full letter below:

Richard Abayeta Abugre
