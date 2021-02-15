Mayford Food Services fete Dzorwulu Special School in Accra

Mayford Food Services Limited, provider of general catering services has extended its benevolent hand to Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mrs Afuah Acheampong Abutiate celebrated her birthday with a donation to the school on February 10.

The company fed the entire Dzorwulu Special School with food, drinks and water worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Mrs Afuah Acheampong Abutiate accompanied by her husband said the donation forms part of their corporate social responsibility to give back to society in which they operate.

She told ModernGhana News that in their three years of operation at Dzorwulu, the brand has become the favourite of the people who patronises their services daily.

"The community has done much by patronising our food services so it was very important to give back to the same community and we found The Dzorwulu Special School the appropriate place to adopt," Mrs Afuah Acheampong stated.

According to her, the gesture will be earmarked in the company's calendar as an annual event.

Mrs Afuah Acheampong Abutiate noted that the company has become a solid brand in the supply of well prepared, nutritious, quality and healthy meals at competitive prices to companies which require Catering (lunch) services for their employees.

The Headmaster of the Dzorwulu Special School, Mr Frederick Tetteh expresses his gratitude to the management of Mayford Food Services for the kind gesture.

He urges other benevolent organisations, philanthropists and individuals to emulate the example of Mayford Food Services by supporting the school.