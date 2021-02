The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded nine more covid-19 related deaths.

The death toll has risen to 542.

Some 656 new cases have pushed the active case count to 7,850.

According to the latest Covid-19 case management update, clinical recoveries stand at 68,100 with a total number of confirmed cases of 76,492.

Out of the total number of active cases, 87 patients are in severe condition while 31 others are in critical condition.