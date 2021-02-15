ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
15.02.2021 Health

Covid-19: Sefwi Wiawso College of Education records 8 positive cases

The Sefwi Wiawso College of Education in the Western North Region has recorded eight cases of Coronavirus.

This has pushed the number of cases in the municipality to 61.

According to the Municipal Director of Health, Dr Francis Takyi contacts are being traced.

“We’ve done their contacts and we’ve sent them to KCCR in Kumasi and we are waiting for the results. Now, the situation on the campus is under control. We’ve quarantined the students that are positive and we’ve given them education and everybody is following the protocols on campus,” he said in an interview with Joy News.

Meanwhile, the second wave of coronavirus is ravaging the country.

The death toll of COVID-19 in Ghana has jumped to 533 according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service.

A total of 718 new cases of infections have been recorded bringing the current total number of active cases to 8,216.

In total, Ghana has recorded 75,836 cases of the disease with a total of 67,087 recoveries.

---kasapafm

