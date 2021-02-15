ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
15.02.2021

Covid-19: Close down basic schools to contain spread - Bishop

Reverend Felix Annan, Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church, has urged government to consider closing down basic schools, for now, to contain the spread of COVID-19, as some schools had recorded some cases since school re-opened.

He said since some schools had been reported to record covid cases, basic schools needed to be closed down looking at the situation in the basic schools where children were not wearing the face masks and the congestion in most of the schools.

Bishop Annan who made the call in a sermon to mark the launching of the 40th-anniversary celebration of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church at Larteh noted that closing the basic schools down now, would reduce the spread as well as protect the children.

Whiles commending the government on the distinguished manner the covid pandemic had been handled, he called for more measures such as the enhanced contact tracing and provision of PPEs especially to the frontline health workers to protect them.

The Koforidua Diocese was established in 1981 as the Koforidua-Ho Diocese, the 40th-anniversary celebration is scheduled for October 23, 2021, and it would include health screening, sports activities and donation to some orphanages in the region.

body-container-line