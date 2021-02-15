COVID -19 vaccine: Treat American's Bill Gates' vicious propaganda with contempt — Chairman of NPP News Vendors Association

Listen to article

Mr Bismark Ayensu, chairman for the NPP News Vendors Association of Ashanti Region has stressed the need for Ghanaians and Africans as a whole to treat America's business magnate Bill Gates' alleged threat to use vaccines to kill over three billion Africans with contempt.

Speaking to our correspondent in an interview, Ayensu said, he became amazed when he read such dangerous news on various social media platforms and video going viral.

He describes the campaign as a threat and a discouragement of manufactures from producing the vaccines.

He dares Bill Gates, if only it is true, to prove his case since numerous medical experts globally have accepted the potency of the different Covid-19 vaccines.

He entreated Ghanaians to participate in the vaccination exercise when the drug finally reach the country as promised by the President.

The chairman advise Ghanaians that since prevention is better than cure, everyone should adhere to the protocol restrictions as directed by the governance to help curb the pandemic.