ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.02.2021 Headlines

Ofori-Atta arrives in US for post-COVID-19 review

Ofori-Atta arrives in US for post-COVID-19 review
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta has safely arrived in the United States of America (USA) to seek medical care following some complications he encountered after recovering from COVID-19.

Contrary to claims that the 62-year-old had passed on, Citi News sources within the Finance Ministry say “Honourable Minister-designate's Delta 157 flight has landed [in the US]. He's in good spirits. He sends his regards”.

The Finance Minister-designate is expected to be away for two weeks.

He was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee on February 18, 2021, for his vetting.

He was expected to be questioned on Ghana's increasing debt stock, the controversial state of the Agyapa royalties deal among other issues pertaining to the Finance Ministry.

The Finance Ministry has said Parliament has been duly notified of the latest development.

Mr. Ofori-Atta left for the US on Sunday, February 14, 2021, on orders of his personal doctors.

215202120603-n6jum8x432-whatsapp-image-2021-02-14-at-9.22.17-pm-730x1024.jpeg

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Our security situations will worsen if 'appalling' Kan Dapaah is retained — Adam Bonah warns
15.02.2021 | Headlines
President Akufo-Addo attends G5 Sahel Summit in Chad
15.02.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo should ignore calls for enquiry into military invasion of Parliament and stay focused - Koku Anyidoho
15.02.2021 | Headlines
Ghana to pay $134m judgment debt over cancellation of GCGP’s power deal
15.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Petition: SC to decide on Mahama’s application to reopen case today
15.02.2021 | Headlines
Ken Ofori-Atta flies to US for medical care after treating covid-19
15.02.2021 | Headlines
Gender Ministry Bids Farewell To ECOWAS Volunteers
14.02.2021 | Headlines
Robbers attack Asokore Mampong MCE, snatched his car
14.02.2021 | Headlines
Police ban valentine’s day enjoyment
14.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Election Petition: Mahama's move to reopen case abuse of the...
2 hours ago

$134m judgment debt: NPP’s propaganda brought us here – Kwab...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line