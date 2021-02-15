Ofori-Atta arrives in US for post-COVID-19 review

Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta has safely arrived in the United States of America (USA) to seek medical care following some complications he encountered after recovering from COVID-19.

Contrary to claims that the 62-year-old had passed on, Citi News sources within the Finance Ministry say “Honourable Minister-designate's Delta 157 flight has landed [in the US]. He's in good spirits. He sends his regards”.

The Finance Minister-designate is expected to be away for two weeks.

He was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee on February 18, 2021, for his vetting.

He was expected to be questioned on Ghana's increasing debt stock, the controversial state of the Agyapa royalties deal among other issues pertaining to the Finance Ministry.

The Finance Ministry has said Parliament has been duly notified of the latest development.

Mr. Ofori-Atta left for the US on Sunday, February 14, 2021, on orders of his personal doctors.

