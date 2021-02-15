Australian High Commission didn’t finance our fundraising programme – LGBT+ Rights Ghana

LGBT+ Rights Ghana has described as false reports in the local media that the Australian High Commission financed their recently held fundraising programme.

On 31st of January 2021, LGBT+ Rights Ghana hosted a fundraiser to officially introduce and promote its community space while also opening its doors to members of the Ghanaian LGBT+ community and other allies.

In the aftermath of the programme, there have been reports that the Australian High Commission were the financiers.

In a press release by the LGBT+ Rights Ghana, it urged the media to always get facts right before putting out any information.

“The narrative in the public sphere that the Australian High Commission funded the community space is utterly false,” part of a press release from the group reads.

It adds, “The High Commissioner was invited as a guest, just as other guests who graced the occasion, such as the Danish Ambassador and delegates from the EU, amongst others. Their support and solidarity to our cause is one that LGBT+ Rights Ghana very much appreciates.”

Addressing false information in the media, LGBT+ Rights Ghana has stressed that the United States Ambassador was not in attendance at the fundraising programme last month contrary to what has been reported.

“While we are at this moment withholding the location of our community space for the physical safety of our members, it is also false the reporting put out there that we are located at Tesano,” the group added in the press release.

LGBT+ Rights Ghana further notes that they are aware of the attempts by the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foe-Amoaning to wage a crusade against their community space.

The group insists they have an irrevocable right to exist as a recognized entity and movement entitled to all the rights and protections guaranteed under Article 21 of Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

Hence they advice Mr. Amoaning and his organisation to channel their resources towards fighting real social issues such as poverty, the covid-19 pandemic, and the prevention of crimes such as the prevalent rape culture and abuse of women in Ghana.

Find below the full press release from LGBT+ Rights Ghana: