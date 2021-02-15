ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.02.2021 Social News

Keep Ken Ofori-Atta in your prayers - Franklin Cudjoe to Ghanaians

Keep Ken Ofori-Atta in your prayers - Franklin Cudjoe to Ghanaians
Listen to article

Social commentator and Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe is urging the Ghanaians to keep former Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Attah in their prayers as the latter is flown to the United States for an urgent medical attention.

Ken Ofori Attah who is the Minister designate for Finance has been flown abroad for medical attention after suffering post covid-19 complications.

This has been confirmed in a press release issued by the country's Finance Ministry on February 14, 2021.

His evacuation from the country to the U.S comes at a time he was due to be vetted by Parliament's Appointment Committee as President Akufo Addo's nominees for the office of the Finance Minister.

In reaction to the news of the former Finance Minister's evacuation, Franklin Cudjoe says Ghanaians should keep Ken in their prayers and thoughts as he seeks a proper medical attention outside his country.

"Let us keep our Finance Minister designate in our thoughts and prayers as he seeks medical care abroad to cure severe post-covid complications," he said in a Facebook post on his wall.

Source: // contributor on ModernGhana

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Radio Gold, XYZ were not targeted for closure – Ursula Owusu
15.02.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: ENI’s FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor records three positive cases
15.02.2021 | Social News
Court orders Funny Face for two weeks psychiatric examination
15.02.2021 | Social News
A/R: Robbers attack family with gun, cutlass at Abuakwa Nsonyameye
15.02.2021 | Social News
Australian High Commission didn’t finance our fundraising programme – LGBT+ Rights Ghana
15.02.2021 | Social News
Celebrate 64th Independence Day virtually — Peter Toobu advocates
15.02.2021 | Social News
Engage in politics to save your future - Kwaku Azar urges Ghanaian youth
15.02.2021 | Social News
I was expecting Ofori Atta to fly to National Cathedral for treatment — NDC's Yayra Koku
15.02.2021 | Social News
Ofori-Atta flown abroad for Covid-19 vaccination - Former Minister alleges
15.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

'Don't let Mahama drag case, abuse SC for failing to prove c...
42 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo should ignore calls for enquiry into military inv...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line