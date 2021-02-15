Keep Ken Ofori-Atta in your prayers - Franklin Cudjoe to Ghanaians

Listen to article

Social commentator and Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe is urging the Ghanaians to keep former Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Attah in their prayers as the latter is flown to the United States for an urgent medical attention.

Ken Ofori Attah who is the Minister designate for Finance has been flown abroad for medical attention after suffering post covid-19 complications.

This has been confirmed in a press release issued by the country's Finance Ministry on February 14, 2021.

His evacuation from the country to the U.S comes at a time he was due to be vetted by Parliament's Appointment Committee as President Akufo Addo's nominees for the office of the Finance Minister.

In reaction to the news of the former Finance Minister's evacuation, Franklin Cudjoe says Ghanaians should keep Ken in their prayers and thoughts as he seeks a proper medical attention outside his country.

"Let us keep our Finance Minister designate in our thoughts and prayers as he seeks medical care abroad to cure severe post-covid complications," he said in a Facebook post on his wall.

Source: // contributor on ModernGhana