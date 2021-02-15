ModernGhanalogo

15.02.2021

Akufo-Addo should ignore calls for enquiry into military invasion of Parliament and stay focused - Koku Anyidoho

Akufo-Addo should ignore calls for enquiry into military invasion of Parliament and stay focused - Koku Anyidoho
The former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho is urging President Akufo Addo not to heed calls for probe into the military invasion of Parliament in the dawn of January 7, 2021.

On the said date and time, heavily armed personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces and Police Service stormed Parliament Chamber during the election of the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

The matter was heavily criticized and by former President John Dramani who described the scene as the resurrection of the exorcised spirit of the forgotten past of military regime.

However, for Koku Anyidoho who was recently suspended for breaching the code of conduct of the party, the military presence in the parliamentary chamber which the opposition NDC lawmakers said was to intimidate them, was nothing unlawful.

According to him, the invasion of the House by heavily armed soldiers and few police officers was something acceptable. He cited no specific reasons for considering the invasion as acceptable.

In a tweet sighted by this portal, Koku Anyidoho wrote; "His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; please stay focused as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, and ignore any call for a probe into the acceptable move by the Military on, January 7, 2021.

"We are not in a Banana Republic."

Source: // contributor on ModernGhana

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

