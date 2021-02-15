You'll die a poor person if you don't work hard and only rely on being spiritual— Prophet caution Christians

The Head Pastor of the Potter's Hand Word Ministry International of Cape Coast, Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah has urge Christians in the country to find work and do and stop being spirituality alone.

He said holding oneself high in the spirit and not engage in other activities to earn income will make life unbearable.

"God rewards hard work and there is the need for believers to work hard. You shall die a poor person if you don't work hard and only rely on being spiritual".

The Potters Word Hand Ministry leader was speaking to D.C. Kwame Kwakye on GBC Radio Central Morning Show today, Monday 15th February, 2021 on the motivation segment of the show.

Quoting from scriptures to support his assertion, he referenced from Proverbs 10:4-5 which says, "He who has a slack hand becomes poor, but the hand of the diligent makes rich. He who gathers in summer is a wise son; He who sleeps in harvest is a son who causes shame."

Explaining the above, he said the Bible has expressly stated that, the hand that doesn't work must not eat and a lazy man doesn't please the Lord. "I'm by this admonishing all Christians to learn to work hard and God would bless their work and they shall be fruitful".

The prophet added, those employed have become too lazy and often give excuses or blame others for their failure to meet their target at the workplace. "Most people go to work and instead of adding up to the success of the Organization, rather they go and contribute to its decline. How do you expect God bless with such a character," he quizzes.

He quoted James 2:17 which says, "In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead".

He stressed that irrespective of the amount of faith an individual has if one doesn't work, such faith is as useless as anything. "Faith must accompany works or action".

He added Proverbs 12:27 which says, "The lazy do not roast any game, but the diligent feed on the riches of the hunt. The lazy man has nothing to benefit from in life but can only enjoy the fruits of the diligent. If you want to succeed in life, then you must put your shoulders to the wheel and get working and God would bless your handiwork".

In conclusion, Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah admonishes all believers to work hard and add prayer or spirituality to it. "That is the only way to succeed in life. Over-reliance on spirituality shall render you poor because the hand that doesn't work must not eat."