ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.02.2021 Social News

Ursula Owusu, Dan Botwe to be grilled by Appointments Committee today

Ursula Owusu, Dan Botwe to be grilled by Appointments Committee today
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will later today, February 15 resume hearings for the nominees of the President for various ministerial roles.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalization nominee, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe are expected to be vetted today.

The activities of the Committee have not been affected by the suspension of Parliament for three weeks after 17 MPs and 151 staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who is the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency, was the Minister for Communications in Akufo-Addo’s first term from 2017 to January 2021.

Dan Botwe, the Member of Parliament for Okere constituency was also the Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development in the first term of President Akufo-Addo.

His portfolio was one of the special-purpose ones created by the president to deliver on a particular mandate.

His ministry within the first term was to oversee the creation of the six new regions in the country which was completed in 2019.

The vetting proceedings will be live on Citi FM and Citi TV as well as all our social media handles.

—citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Three killed in accident at Abor Sitsofe Junction
15.02.2021 | Social News
Enough of the disrespect — Somey Chiefs cautions Ketu South Assembly
15.02.2021 | Social News
Only God's blessings attract lasting success — Rev. Bempah
15.02.2021 | Social News
Use Valentine to extend love to the needy — Rev Gle
14.02.2021 | Social News
Let the Love of God lead this Valentine day – Pastor Kwoffie
14.02.2021 | Social News
Ministry is about winning souls, not making money — Archbishop Duncan Williams
15.02.2021 | Social News
Jaman North Education Directorate probes false report of COVID-19 vaccination exercise
14.02.2021 | Social News
Ayorkor leads ECOWAS Pre-Election Mission to Benin
14.02.2021 | Social News
W/R: Police in Esiama foil robbery attempt on Ecobank
13.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Traffic management deal: Don't blame Parliament for looming ...
41 minutes ago

EC opposes Petitioner's leave to re-open case today
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line