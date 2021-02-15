Election Petition: SC to decide on Mahama’s application to reopen case today

The Supreme Court will later today, Monday, February 15 hear an application by lawyers of John Dramani Mahama to reopen his case in the 2020 election petition case.

His lawyers closed their case earlier after cross-examination of their three witnesses to make way for the respondents to do same.

However, the respondents did not present witnesses for cross-examination arguing that the petitioner had not adduced enough evidence thereby closing their cases.

The petitioner's lawyers objected to this application, but the court ruled subsequently that the respondents cannot be compelled to present witnesses; Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Peter Mac Manu to take the witness box.

As a result, John Mahama filed a fresh application for leave which will be heard by the court today.

If granted, the petitioner intends to subpoena Jean Mensa to compulsorily testify.

—citinewsroom