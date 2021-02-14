Robbers attack Asokore Mampong MCE, snatched his car

Listen to article

Two armed men have robbed the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong, Alhaji Alidu Seidu and bolted with the Toyota Hilux Pick Up Vehicle he was driving.

The incident happened at about 11:45 pm on Friday, February 12, 2021, when he was heading to the Garden City University College at Kenyase.

The armed men approached the vehicle at an intersection called Agya-Wusu and threatened to shoot through the glass door if the MCE refuses to open it.

The armed men then ordered Mr. Seidu to get out the vehicle after they took his mobile phones from him.

They drove away from the vehicle which contained a bag where the MCE kept his documents and an amount of GHS2,000.

The MCE then moved to the Kenyase District Police Command to lodge a complaint after the incident.

The Kenyase District Police Commander, ASP Christopher Donkor who confirmed the incident to Citi News said police have begun investigating the matter.

In December last year where two members of the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly were allegedly attacked during a meeting at the Assembly's building.

The members accused the Alhaji Seidu, of sending the men to attack them after they raised issues about the unfair distribution of streetlights to Assembly members.

The Assembly members said the MCE sidelined them in the distribution of streetlights meant for the 15 electoral areas in the municipality.

