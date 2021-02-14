ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.02.2021 General News

Let your lifestyle on social media reflect the Christ in you — Reverend Quamson

Let your lifestyle on social media reflect the Christ in you — Reverend Quamson
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Reverend Thomas Henry Quamson, Head Pastor of the Assemblies of God, Holy Ghost Worship Centre at Ashaiman, has asked the youth to let their lifestyle on social media “show the Christ” in them.

He, therefore, advised them to be mindful of what they posted on social media.

The Reverend Minister, said social media had the ability to expose people's lifestyles to known and unknown persons and must be patronised with caution.

Rev. Quamson, in a sermon on Sunday said, "Don't go about posting provocative pictures and other conflicting images on such platforms, you may not know who is reading or watching.”

He said though the platforms appeared virtual, they housed an existing community of people of various beliefs and value systems and asked the youth not to allow themselves to be swayed by activities on such platforms.

Rev. Quamsom, urged the congregants to adhere to COVID-19 protocols as prescribed by government and the World Health Organisation because the virus was still prevalent with the number of cases rising.

He asked them to be ambassadors of a COVID-19 free nation and educate others on the safety measures.

Rev. Quamson, said they should wear their nose masks properly and keep their hands clean by washing them with soap under running water or use of hand sanitizers.

—GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
We’ll push more Ghanaians to global bodies – Ayorkor
14.02.2021 | General News
Radio losing its standard in UWR — Senior Broadcaster
14.02.2021 | General News
GhIPCON 2021 set from March 10 to 11
14.02.2021 | General News
Gov't to recruit additional 500 state attorneys — says Dame
13.02.2021 | General News
Godfred Dame defends his former boss on the Agyapa deal
12.02.2021 | General News
‘Disregarding COVID-19 Protocols is disobedience To God’ — Reverend Insaidoo
12.02.2021 | General News
‘We’re using IT To fight crime’ — Kan Dapaah
12.02.2021 | General News
Ghana not yet seeing benefit of AfCFTA due to COVID-19 – Ayorkor Botchwey
11.02.2021 | General News
Ghana Tourism Authority Is Same Wine In Different Bottle – Journalist
11.02.2021 | General News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Robbers attack Asokore Mampong MCE, snatched his car
1 hour ago

We’ll push more Ghanaians to global bodies – Ayorkor
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line