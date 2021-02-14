Police bans valentine’s day enjoyment

Police in the Bolgatanga District in the Upper East Region of Ghana has warned pub owners against opening to host valentine’s day celebrations.

According to a press release from the police in the district, it have picked intel which reveals that pubs and spots have planned to open business to celebrate the occasion.

It says it is against the Covid-19 directive announced by President Nana Addo.

In a caution to all pubs and sports in the district, the Police say anyone caught flouting the ban on social gatherings will dance to the law.

“Information reaching Police indicates that most spots/pubs in the Bolgatanga municipality intend to celebrate the Valentine’s Day celebration in grand style which is likely to attract a greater number of people, contrary to the executive order of the president in view of the Covid-19, limiting number of persons to 25!(94 funeral and other occasions,” part of the press release from the Bolgatanga police reads.

It adds, “You are hereby reminded of the executive directive and to strictly comply by it. Failure to adhere will provide provocation."

Below is a copy of the press release: