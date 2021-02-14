You must do more to unite MPs in Parliament – Muntaka to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Minority Chief whip Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has admonished the Parliamentary Affairs minister-designate Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to do more to unite lawmakers in the House.

He says the eighth Parliament will better serve Ghanaians if the members work efficiently irrespective of their political affiliations.

While commending the majority leader for his hard work, Muntaka Mubarak urged him to be more consultative in steering the affairs of the legislature as sector Minister.

“I have heard him say, ‘I have been more consultative than any other leader in this house but, unfortunately, i disagree with him. If you propose something to me and I give my view but you disagree with it and still do what you want to do, I don’t think that’s consulting, that is informing because you have made up your mind and are not ready to change it and that is my biggest problem.”

“With the kind of Parliament that we have, it is my hope that he will find a way to reflect and manage this other party. I don’t expect you to be an angel but if you manage to just encourage and take all of us along, even though we are neck-to-neck then I’m sure we will be able to do a lot of things to make this parliament unique and great and be able to deliver our mandate to the admiration of all Ghanaians.”

There is currently an even split between the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party MPs in Parliament with 137 apiece.

The decision of the independent MP from Women to side with the NPP MPs made them the Majority group in Parliament.

Observers have said the current make-up of Parliament has made more collaboration between the two sides more critical.

—citinewsroom