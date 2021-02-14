ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.02.2021 Headlines

You must do more to unite MPs in Parliament – Muntaka to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

You must do more to unite MPs in Parliament – Muntaka to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Minority Chief whip Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has admonished the Parliamentary Affairs minister-designate Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to do more to unite lawmakers in the House.

He says the eighth Parliament will better serve Ghanaians if the members work efficiently irrespective of their political affiliations.

While commending the majority leader for his hard work, Muntaka Mubarak urged him to be more consultative in steering the affairs of the legislature as sector Minister.

“I have heard him say, ‘I have been more consultative than any other leader in this house but, unfortunately, i disagree with him. If you propose something to me and I give my view but you disagree with it and still do what you want to do, I don’t think that’s consulting, that is informing because you have made up your mind and are not ready to change it and that is my biggest problem.”

“With the kind of Parliament that we have, it is my hope that he will find a way to reflect and manage this other party. I don’t expect you to be an angel but if you manage to just encourage and take all of us along, even though we are neck-to-neck then I’m sure we will be able to do a lot of things to make this parliament unique and great and be able to deliver our mandate to the admiration of all Ghanaians.”

There is currently an even split between the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party MPs in Parliament with 137 apiece.

The decision of the independent MP from Women to side with the NPP MPs made them the Majority group in Parliament.

Observers have said the current make-up of Parliament has made more collaboration between the two sides more critical.

—citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Police bans valentine’s day enjoyment
14.02.2021 | Headlines
Another police officer commit suicide in Tema
14.02.2021 | Headlines
Gays pitch camp in Ghana, holds fundraising event attended by diplomats
14.02.2021 | Headlines
Coronavirus: 15 more die, Ghana’s fatalities rise to 533
14.02.2021 | Headlines
Taking cocoa has prevented me from getting malaria — Fr. Campbell
13.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Petition: Mahama should drop petition if bid to get EC Chair to testify fails again – Lawyer
13.02.2021 | Headlines
Former University of Ghana VC reported dead
12.02.2021 | Headlines
Council of State Elections: Alhassan Andani defeated in Northern Region
12.02.2021 | Headlines
Council of State Elections: NDC's Ras Mubarak floored, secures zero vote
12.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Police bans valentine’s day enjoyment
2 hours ago

You must do more to unite MPs in Parliament – Muntaka to Kye...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line