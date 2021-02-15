Ministry is about winning souls, not making money — Archbishop Duncan Williams

The General Overseer and Presiding Archbishop of Action Chapel International Ministries (ACIM) Nicholas Duncan-Williams has revealed to his congregants what motivated him to join the ministry.

He said money was not his prime motivation.

"The ministry is not about money. If you want to make money and you're a pastor, resign and go and find a job. Ministry is not about money, ministry is not a job, ministry is a calling," he stated.

According to him, there are people in his church who knew how he begun. He added that someone like Archbishop Dag Heward-Mills knew his beginnings and the fact that he was living in the boys quarters of his father's house at Airport Residential area. "That is about some forty years ago."

"When I started ministry, I didn't have Trassaco in mind. I didn't have anything I have in mind. Money wasn't that which drove me, my passion was souls. It was the ministry," he revealed.

He added walking "With God is not a one time thing" and the ability to overcome isn't in a day but that overcoming should be everyday. It would be a joke for anyone to think, you need just a day to overcome."

He continued, "Some days you do well, some other days you don't do well but it is a constant thing. You keep pushing, you keep pushing, you keep pushing."

According to Archbishop, Paul said, "the things I want to do, I cannot do them but, the things I don't want to do is what I find myself doing. I struggle, but I crucify my flesh everyday on daily basis.

He said this in a sermon delivered at his church monitored in a Facebook post by F. A. Boateng.

He advises his church members to be strong and committed in Christ as their only hope and saviour.