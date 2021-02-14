Jaman North Education Directorate probes false report of COVID-19 vaccination exercise

The officials of the Jaman North Education Directorate is investigating alleged reports of a COVID-19 vaccination exercise for students in that part of the Bono Region.

This follows rumours of a scheduled vaccination which sparked questions from parents as some prevented their wards from going to school as a result.

The Jaman North Municipal Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service, Akwasi Ampofo Adjei told Citi News the reports were false.

“We at the Education Directorate have not heard of any vaccine or any injections or whatsoever. In fact for the source of these speculations, as at now, we are still investigating.”

He said he had also had a meeting with the Parents and Teachers Associations of some schools to calm fears.

“We cleared the air and some communities called me and we made that clarification that so far as we are concerned and where we are coming from, we have not received any vaccines in the districts.”

Whilst the government expects to procure vaccines it has set March for the arrival of the first batch.

