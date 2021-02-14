ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.02.2021 Headlines

Coronavirus: 15 more die, Ghana’s fatalities rise to 533

Coronavirus: 15 more die, Ghana’s fatalities rise to 533
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

SOME 15 more deaths have been recorded from COVID-19 infection in one day.

After 518 deaths from figures on February 9, the death toll has risen to 533 as of February 10.

This means 39 persons have died in 48 hours, according to the Ghana Health Service's updates.

In addition 718 new cases have also been recorded bringing the active cases 8,216.

Ghana has had 75,836 confirmed cases of infection with 67,087 recoveries.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Central Regions continue to lead with the highest rate of infections.

2142021120604-txobsfer5l-10022021-fig-14
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Gays pitch camp in Ghana, holds fundraising event attended by diplomats
14.02.2021 | Headlines
Taking cocoa has prevented me from getting malaria — Fr. Campbell
13.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Petition: Mahama should drop petition if bid to get EC Chair to testify fails again – Lawyer
13.02.2021 | Headlines
Former University of Ghana VC reported dead
12.02.2021 | Headlines
Council of State Elections: Alhassan Andani defeated in Northern Region
12.02.2021 | Headlines
Council of State Elections: NDC's Ras Mubarak floored, secures zero vote
12.02.2021 | Headlines
Coronavirus: 11 school kids treated and discharged, four battling after testing positive in Upper East Region
12.02.2021 | Headlines
W/R: Council of State election ends in tie; runoff scheduled for Feb 15
12.02.2021 | Headlines
We have followed COVID protocols in our stations---Tema Central Regional  Police Commander
11.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Radio losing its standard in UWR — Senior Broadcaster
33 minutes ago

Jaman North Education Directorate probes false report of COV...
33 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line