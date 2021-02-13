ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.02.2021 Social News

W/R: Police in Esiama foil robbery attempt on Ecobank

W/R: Police in Esiama foil robbery attempt on Ecobank
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Police in Esiama have foiled a robbery attempt on the Ecobank Esiama branch in the Western Region.

Early on Saturday, police responded to a distress call that robbers numbering about five had attacked the bank.

Police proceeded to the scene where the robbers opened fire upon seeing the Police.

Police returned fire, leading the robbers to flee into a nearby bush after which they rescued a private security man of the bank and another who was on duty at an adjacent ECG office.

Their hands had been tied behind them and legs also tied with rropes Police picked one AK 47 assault rifle and 28 rounds of live ammunition from the direction of the bush where the robbers fled.

Other items retrieved included an industrial cutter, crow bar, screw drivers, damaged padlocks and four BB spent shells.

Police observed among others, that the armed robbers damaged the burglar proof and the glass door leading to the banking hall.

Although the robbers had access to the banking hall, they did not succeed in their operation due to the timely intervention by Police.

Meanwhile, a search has been mounted to arrest them and we urge residents of Esiama and surrounding villages to report suspicious characters, especially those who present gun shot wounds to hospitals, clinics and herbalists for treatment.

—citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Dame’s comments on legal education expansion must not be mere rhetoric – Law School SRC
13.02.2021 | Social News
Election petition: Jean Mensa must mount witness box to clear doubts – Franklin Cudjoe insists
13.02.2021 | Social News
Election Petition: Lawyer challenges Jean Mensa to defend her integrity by testifying in court
13.02.2021 | Social News
High Court restrains Council of State Election in Bono East
13.02.2021 | Social News
E/R: Rainstorm rips off 70 houses, 100 displaced in Akuapem North
13.02.2021 | Social News
TEIN- KNUST demands release of 'missing' colleague over allegedly threat to burn down Supreme Court
13.02.2021 | Social News
Military invasion of Parliament not taken seriously – Franklin Cudjoe reacts to Kan Dapaah comments
13.02.2021 | Social News
Allow MP's, party executives choose their MMDCEs - Akufo-Addo told
13.02.2021 | Social News
Ghanaian-Canadian man shot dead in Toronto
13.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Gov't to recruit additional 500 state attorneys — says Dame
2 hours ago

NPP defends support for E.T. Mensah in Council of State elec...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line