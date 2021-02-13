Ohawu Agriculture College holds 56th Annual matriculation ceremony for 211 fresh students

Ohawu Agriculture College in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region has held its 56th annual matriculation ceremony for fresh students for 2020/2021 academic year on Friday February 12.

Mr Ernest Mawufemor Kwasi Abiew, the Principal of the school in his message said, the enrollment of new students this academic year has increased to 211.

According to him, the maximum number of students the school has ever enrolled was 74, which he says the numbers this year was encouraging.

Mr Abiew stated that, 37 females and 74 males students making a total of 111 were enrolled to offer diploma courses.

He added that, on the side of Certificate students a total of 101 students comprising of 63 males and 38 female students were admitted.

Mr Prince K D Nyikplorkpo, the Vice Principal of the school urge the students to study hard to make great difference in their various communities after leaving school.

According to him,the college started the certificate courses right from the establishment of the school in 1965 whilst diploma courses were latter introduced in 2008.

He also called on students who are willing to be enrolled in the school to apply next academic year since the current window has been closed.

Mr Franckline Agbove, the Ketu North Municipal Director of Agriculture in his speech encouraged both new and old students to learn hard to become great agric officers and entrepreneurs in future.

Crop Research Director of the college Mr John Vinoagbe continued that, students must build a very strong relationship among themselves to help them acquire knowledge from each other during their studies.

Madam Wordui Theresia, the Administrator of the college applauded previous students for their hard work and urged the new ones to emulate their behaviours.

"The college will sack any student who would be involved in any untoward behaviour which will tarnished the image of the school," she added.

The Student's Representative body led by the SRC president Abdullah Mohamed pledged on behalf of the rest of his colleagues a good behaviour.

They also appealed to the authority of the school to work on the disturbing internet services on campus to help speed up learning and researches.

The ceremony was highly attended by departmental heads, opinion leaders and Pastors from Kings Voice church in the area.