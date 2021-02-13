De First Foundation donates to Widows in Anumu Apapam

Listen to article

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), De First Foundation has donated assorted food items, toiletries and clothing to widows at Anumu Apapam in the Eastern region.

Highlighting the activities of the foundation before the donation, the Public Relations Officer of the Organization, Mr. Emmanuel Owoo revealed that a similar activity had been carried out in Mankra Nkwanta and Akim Asuboa.

He said the NGO was established to give support to marginalized and vulnerable groups such as women, children, youth and people with disability in our society through education, skills development and social support.

He seizes the opportunity to call on the government and other stakeholders for more support and benevolence for less privilege in Ghana.

It will be recalled that during the covid-19 locked down in Ghana the foundation in collaboration with TAKE GHANA FAR donated assorted foodstuffs to the inmate of the Assurance of hope orphanage at Teshie in Accra.