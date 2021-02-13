Prampram: Police guns down suspected robber in escape attempt

The police in Tema have shot dead a robbery suspect in their custody, who attempted escaping while touring his weapon lairs with the law officers.

Joseph Mensah, popularly known as ‘Sharp’, was arrested on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 during investigations regarding a highway robbery involving GHS900,000.

The robbers attacked a Sprinter bus with 15 workers of B5 Metals Company on board, on 14 December 2020.

The stolen money was meant for paying the wages of the company’s workers.

While leading police officers to where he said he had buried his guns in Prampram, the self-confessed land guard tried escaping but was gunned down by the police.

He was pronounced dead when he was taken to the Police Hospital for treatment.

His body is in the morgue, a police statement said.

