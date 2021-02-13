ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.02.2021 Social News

Prampram: Police guns down suspected robber in escape attempt

Prampram: Police guns down suspected robber in escape attempt
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The police in Tema have shot dead a robbery suspect in their custody, who attempted escaping while touring his weapon lairs with the law officers.

Joseph Mensah, popularly known as ‘Sharp’, was arrested on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 during investigations regarding a highway robbery involving GHS900,000.

The robbers attacked a Sprinter bus with 15 workers of B5 Metals Company on board, on 14 December 2020.

The stolen money was meant for paying the wages of the company’s workers.

While leading police officers to where he said he had buried his guns in Prampram, the self-confessed land guard tried escaping but was gunned down by the police.

He was pronounced dead when he was taken to the Police Hospital for treatment.

His body is in the morgue, a police statement said.

Read the full statement below:

News Release:

Shooting of a Suspected Armed Robber at Prampram.

A suspected armed robber, Joseph Mensah alias Sharp, who attempted to escape from police custody, has been shot by police.

The suspect was arrested on 10th February 2021 by the Tema Police Regional Command in connection with the robbery attack on a sprinter mini-bus with registration No. GN 8428-20 on 14th December 2020, then carrying 15 staff members of the B5 Metals Company and cash amount of GHS900,000.00 concealed in a polythene bag meant for payment of wages.

In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to land guard activities and volunteered to take Police Investigators to Prampram to recover buried guns used by him and his colleagues for their activities.

On 12th February 2021, the suspect directed the police Investigators to the said bush, where he attempted to escape but was shot by the police.

He was taken to the Police Hospital but was pronounced dead.

The Tema Police Regional Command assures residents in and around Tema of its readiness to fight crime and armed robbery in particular and appeals to the public to volunteer credible information leading to arrest and prosecution of all suspected criminals.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
I don’t regret accepting GETFund scholarship in 2016 – Napo
13.02.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: Crossfire Ghana commends Speaker for suspending Parliament
13.02.2021 | Social News
Lotto winners storm NLA Office to demand payment
12.02.2021 | Social News
I didn’t work to disenfranchise Hohoe voters – Godfred Dame
12.02.2021 | Social News
Commend Akufo-Addo for dismissing former PPA boss – Godfred Dame
12.02.2021 | Social News
Upper West: Oloteng residents beg for potable water
12.02.2021 | Social News
Stop increasing the perception that you’re development agents – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to MPs
12.02.2021 | Social News
Dr Nyaho Tamakloe dares Muntaka to explain why he withdrew bribery allegations against judges
12.02.2021 | Social News
We don't want clueless Helena Appiah as Amenfi East MCE again– Group to Akufo-Addo
12.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

C/R: 9-month-old baby dies of COVID-19; buried with 4 others...
1 hour ago

Prampram: Police guns down suspected robber in escape attemp...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line