13.02.2021 Health

Ghana’s Covid-19 deaths hit 505

Ghana’s Covid-19 deaths hit 505
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has counted 11 more deaths related to Covid-19.

This pushes the death toll to 505 from the previous 494.

The GHS also recorded 790 new cases of the infection bringing the active case count to 7,509.

According to the latest Covid-19 case management update, clinical recoveries from the infection stands at 66,333 with a total number of confirmed cases of 74,347.

Out of the total number of active cases, 109 patients are in severe condition while 28

others are in critical condition.

