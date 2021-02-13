ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.02.2021 Crime & Punishment

Trader faces court over UK visa fraud

Trader faces court over UK visa fraud
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A 66-year-old trader who allegedly collected GH¢32,200 from three complainants under the pretext of securing them UK visas but failed, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Esther Kai Lomotey who has been charged with three counts of defrauding by false pretences, pleaded guilty with explanation.

She told the court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah that she gave all the money she collected from the complainants to a connection man who promised to provide the travelling documents, but failed.

The accused further explained that following the inability of the connection man to provide the documents she sent the complainants to him.

The court then entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of Esther and admitted her to bail in the sum of GH¢80,000.00 with two sureties one of whom must be a public servant.

The accused is expected to reappear on March 3.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu said the complainants are Emmanuel Kwabena Yeboah, a businessman, Kwadwo Owusu and Emmanuel Adjei, both traders.

ASP Yakubu said Yeboah and Owusu are residents of Lashibi, while Agyei resides at Buokrom, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Prosecution said the accused, a resident of New Legon, deals in clothes at Makola with one Kwasi Amanor a witness in the case.

The prosecution said in the month of August 2019, Esther discussed with Amanor that she has some links with some embassies and High Commissions in the country and that she could assist prospective applicants to secure visas to travel abroad.

The prosecution said based on that, Amanor introduced the complainants to the accused.

Prosecution said, Esther demanded and collected cash in the sum of GH¢32,200.00 from the complainants in the presence of Amanor and promised to procure UK visas for them.

ASP Yakubu said, Esther after collecting the money went into hiding and failed to deliver on her promise.

The prosecution said a report was made to the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters and the accused was arrested.

The prosecution said the accused in her cautioned statement admitted the offence and indicated that she had given GH¢28,000.00 to one Anderson whom she claimed could procure the visas for the three complainants.

—GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Police probes Funny Face for unlawful discharge of firearms
12.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Washing bay labourer jailed five years for theft
12.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Police grab four over murder, possession of firearms
12.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Four fined for assaulting Police Officers in Sogakope
11.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two suspected robbers killed in gun battle with police on Kaneshie-Odorkor highway
11.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Killer of Cape Coast Dance Hall Artiste remanded
10.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Robbers shoot three in Church at Atwima Koforidua
10.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Burkinabe market robbers arrested in Tumu
10.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Driver caged for defiling daughter
09.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

C/R: 9-month-old baby dies of COVID-19; buried with 4 others...
1 hour ago

Prampram: Police guns down suspected robber in escape attemp...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line