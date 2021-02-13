ModernGhanalogo

13.02.2021 Social News

Start probing churches to expose criminal pastors — Elder Ofori Jnr to gov't

By King Amoah
In his quest to ensure that discipline and sanity prevail in the religious circles to enhance the noble profession of the priesthood, a Kumasi-based man of God, Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr, Head Pastor of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies located at Kumasi Sreso in the Ashanti Region has stressed the need for government to come out with measures to monitor church activities and punish leaders whose operations are contrary to the scriptures and laws of the country.

He said if their operations are found to be contrary to the letters of the Scripture, the offended pastors be brought to book.

Speaking to the Moderghana News correspondent in reaction to what he termed as "bad" attitudes of some pastors who have been of late, using the Bible to deceive society, the man of God reiterated that he always become down-hearted when he reads from the media, the criminal activities been practiced by some pastors who are glorified.

The clergy mentioned passport/visa deals, business consultancy/foreign and local job agents, court contractors, herbal medicine practitioners among others are what some pastors have viciously attached to their church functions and end up duping unsuspecting members of the public.

According to Elder Ofori Jnr, he conceded the fact that since everyone has the right to operate multiple businesses, pastors who operate additional business entities without acquiring skills, registering the business with recognized government agencies must be a concern to many.

He added that the message sounds clear to the fact that many fake men of God have been using the Bible to do dubious business to enrich themselves, stressing that since fake men of God are in the ascendancy government needs to wake up and strategize measures to clampdown the bad ones so as to ensure sanity in the priesthood.

The clergy however disagreed with the suggestion that the government should set up a Ministry of Religious Affairs as a regulatory body to check the activities of the religious sector.

The man of God observed that since some churches and individuals hide under bible to commit crimes the best alternative is to apply the law to deal with those who continue to soil the noble profession of the priesthood.

