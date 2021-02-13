COVID-19: Crossfire Ghana commends Speaker for suspending Parliament

Crossfire Ghana, a civil society organization has lauded the bold directive of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for suspending the sitting of Parliament for three weeks.

It describes the move as a very patriotic act and show of leadership.

In a statement, the group described as alarming reports that 17 Members of Parliament and 151 staff of the August house have tested positive for covid-19.

The CSO expressed satisfaction with the action by Speaker Bagbin especially on the wake of WHO reports that Ghana is among the three worse countries with high reports of covid-19 in Africa.

Crossfire Ghana urged Ghanaians to applaud the speaker for the decision and called on the executive arm of government led by the president to emulate this by banning all conferences and foras being organized by state institutions