ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.02.2021 Headlines

Former University of Ghana VC reported dead

Former University of Ghana VC reported dead
Listen to article

Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Ghana, Legon, Emeritus Professor George Benneh has been confirmed dead.

According to information gathered by this portal, Mr. Benneh died in his residence in East Legon, Accra at age 87.

Mr. Benneh, born 6 March 1934, is a Ghanaian academic and university administrator who served as the vice-chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon from 1992 to 1996.

He was a professor and later an emeritus professor of Geography and Resource Development at the same university.

Between 1979 and 1980, Benneh was also the Commissioner and Minister of Lands, Natural Resources, Fuel, and Power.

He also served as the Finance minister from 1980 to 1981 under Hilla Limann during the Third Republic of Ghana.

According to the family, funeral arrangement would be announced later.

---DGN online

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Council of State Elections: Alhassan Andani defeated in Northern Region
12.02.2021 | Headlines
Council of State Elections: NDC's Ras Mubarak floored, secures zero vote
12.02.2021 | Headlines
Coronavirus: 11 school kids treated and discharged, four battling after testing positive in Upper East Region
12.02.2021 | Headlines
W/R: Council of State election ends in tie; runoff scheduled for Feb 15
12.02.2021 | Headlines
We have followed COVID protocols in our stations---Tema Central Regional  Police Commander
11.02.2021 | Headlines
Mahama to seek review of ruling barring Jean Mensa from cross-examination
11.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Petition: Supreme Court dismisses Mahama's insistence to cross-examine EC Chair
11.02.2021 | Headlines
Eugene Arhin's wife file for divorce over alleged beatings, cheating; demands Ghc2million compensation
11.02.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo appoints Apostle Onyinah as Chairman of National Cathedral Board of Trustees
10.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Council of State Elections: Alhassan Andani defeated in Nort...
4 hours ago

Council of State Elections: NDC's Ras Mubarak floored, secur...
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line