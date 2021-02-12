Former University of Ghana VC reported dead

Listen to article

Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Ghana, Legon, Emeritus Professor George Benneh has been confirmed dead.

According to information gathered by this portal, Mr. Benneh died in his residence in East Legon, Accra at age 87.

Mr. Benneh, born 6 March 1934, is a Ghanaian academic and university administrator who served as the vice-chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon from 1992 to 1996.

He was a professor and later an emeritus professor of Geography and Resource Development at the same university.

Between 1979 and 1980, Benneh was also the Commissioner and Minister of Lands, Natural Resources, Fuel, and Power.

He also served as the Finance minister from 1980 to 1981 under Hilla Limann during the Third Republic of Ghana.

According to the family, funeral arrangement would be announced later.

---DGN online