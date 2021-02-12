Commend Akufo-Addo for dismissing former PPA boss – Godfred Dame

Attorney General and Minister for Justice-designate, Godfred Dame has stated that the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo should be commended for his decision to dismiss the former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

According to him, the President considered the report of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on the former PPA boss and decided his termination is the right decision.

“The termination of the appointment of the former PPA CEO [Adjenim Boateng Adjei] was done by President Akufo-Addo in the exercise of his powers under the law. He [President Akufo-Addo] considered the CHRAJ report and had no hesitation at all that the best step in the interest of the nation was to terminate the appointment of Mr. A.B. Adjei. I think the President ought to be commended for the swift and decisive manner in which the termination was done.”

He made this known during his vetting at the Parliament House on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei was dismissed in October 2020, by President Akufo-Addo after he was accused of conflict of interest.

CHRAJ had said the money accrued in Mr. Adjei’s accounts since assuming office in 2017 stood at GHS 14.8 million from his four Dollar and Euro accounts held at two banks , and he could not satisfactorily explain the source of the large volumes of excess wealth that passed through his bank accounts between March 2017 and August 2019.

CHRAJ after investigating Mr. Adjei found him guilty of conflict of interest in the performance of his duties after sidestepping procurement procedures for personal gains.

He was also caught in compromising positions in an investigative piece put together by freelance journalist, Manasseh Awuni Azure in 2019.

He was found to be getting government contracts through restricted tendering and selling those contracts to others for profit.

