Alhassan Andani has lost his bid to represent the Northern region on the Council of State.

The former Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank secured 8 votes.

He lost to Chief Zung Mahamud Tahiru who obtained 23 votes to be declared winner.

The former Kumbungu MP Ras Mubarak secured no vote in today's election.

The 4th contender had 1 vote.