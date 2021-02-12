Council of State Elections: NDC's Ras Mubarak floored, secures zero vote

Former Kumbungu lawmaker Ras Mubarak has been floored.

He has lost his bid to represent the Northern region on the Council of State.

The maverick politician polled no vote in today's election.

The winner, Chief Zung Mahamud Tahiru, obtained 23 votes.

His closest contender Chief Pishegu Alhassan Andani securing 8 votes.

The 4th contender had 1 vote.

Other known persons including former Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank is contesting in the election.

The constitution allows the President to appoint 11 people onto the council of state, whom he has also appointed.

The already appointed individuals include former Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is an ex-officio member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).