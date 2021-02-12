ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.02.2021 Headlines

Council of State Elections: NDC's Ras Mubarak floored, secures zero vote

Council of State Elections: NDC's Ras Mubarak floored, secures zero vote
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former Kumbungu lawmaker Ras Mubarak has been floored.

He has lost his bid to represent the Northern region on the Council of State.

The maverick politician polled no vote in today's election.

The winner, Chief Zung Mahamud Tahiru, obtained 23 votes.

His closest contender Chief Pishegu Alhassan Andani securing 8 votes.

The 4th contender had 1 vote.

Other known persons including former Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank is contesting in the election.

The constitution allows the President to appoint 11 people onto the council of state, whom he has also appointed.

The already appointed individuals include former Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is an ex-officio member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Former University of Ghana VC reported dead
12.02.2021 | Headlines
Council of State Elections: Alhassan Andani defeated in Northern Region
12.02.2021 | Headlines
Coronavirus: 11 school kids treated and discharged, four battling after testing positive in Upper East Region
12.02.2021 | Headlines
W/R: Council of State election ends in tie; runoff scheduled for Feb 15
12.02.2021 | Headlines
We have followed COVID protocols in our stations---Tema Central Regional  Police Commander
11.02.2021 | Headlines
Mahama to seek review of ruling barring Jean Mensa from cross-examination
11.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Petition: Supreme Court dismisses Mahama's insistence to cross-examine EC Chair
11.02.2021 | Headlines
Eugene Arhin's wife file for divorce over alleged beatings, cheating; demands Ghc2million compensation
11.02.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo appoints Apostle Onyinah as Chairman of National Cathedral Board of Trustees
10.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Council of State Elections: Alhassan Andani defeated in Nort...
2 hours ago

Council of State Elections: NDC's Ras Mubarak floored, secur...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line