Godfred Dame defends his former boss on the Agyapa deal

Attorney General and Minister of Justice designate, Godfred Dame has indicated that his position on the Agyapa deal is the same as his former boss Gloria Akufo who was the Attorney General at the time.

The controversial deal got Ghanaians and Civil Society Organizations and the NDC minority in Parliament kicking against it but the government used its large majority in Parliament to approve it.

But her legal advice to the Finance Ministry, the then Attorney General Gloria Akuffo described the inability of the Agyapa Royalties deal as ‘unconscionable’.

She explained that the nature of the deal “freezes anything legal including judicial orders and decisions. In effect, no court can pronounce on any part of the agreement as being illegal, unconscionable, null and void or on any matter before the court which may or is likely to affect any part of the agreement.

“This will amount to executive interference of the powers of the judiciary, which is a violation of the concept of separation of powers as provided under the Constitution of Ghana. Therefore, the executive arm of government cannot enter into an agreement that curtails the independence of both the Legislature and the Judiciary”.

Responding to questions posed to him by the Appointment Committee of Parliament, the former deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, said even though he was part of the transaction for the Agyapa deal due to work schedule but “I have studied the opinion of the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo and fully supports that position."

On the corruption risk assessment done by the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, Mr Dame said such an assessment was just the opinion of the Special Prosecutor.

He explained that Martin Amidu also misconstrued the President action when the President suggested to him to offer a fair hearing to the persons mentioned in the report as interference.

The former Special Prosecutor resigned from his office after conducting a corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa deal citing interference from the president.

Mr Amidu had said, “the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transaction contains the mother of all suspected corruption and corruption-related offences to be discovered in the first analysis of the risk of the prevention of corruption and anti-corruption assessment since Ghana attained its independence in 1957”.

He again described the President of the republic as “the mother serpent of corruption” after resigning as the Special Prosecutor.