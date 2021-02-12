ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.02.2021 Social News

Stop increasing the perception that you’re development agents – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to MPs

Stop increasing the perception that you’re development agents – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to MPs
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah- Bonsu has cautioned Members of Parliament (MPs) to stop feeding the perception that their duty is to develop their various constituencies.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu during his vetting by Parliament's Appointment Committee on Friday, February 12, 2021, called for public education to correct the perception.

“It’s not only the members of the general public who think [MPs] are development agents, but our own conduct feeds into that, wrongly or rightly. In high profile elections, it’s the face of the MP that’s out there. The MMDCEs, who are responsible for development at the local level, aren’t elected, so people see [the MPs] as the face of the area.”

“We should learn useful lessons from our own conduct. We need the NCCE as a House to help us educate the populace out there that the Member of Parliament is not really a development agent. But of course, it also depends to a large extent on how we conduct ourselves in our activities.”

This was rehashed by the Executive Director for the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr. Rashid Draman on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

He blamed Parliamentary candidates for the unrealistic demands electorates make of them contrary to their role.

“MPs go and mount campaign platforms and make all kinds of outrageous promises. On the other hand, if we have an informed citizenry then people are able to discern and understand what the MPs can do and cannot do and that will inform their voting choice.”

To reverse the trend, Dr. Draman reiterated calls for the electorate to vote for local government officials who are resourced to ensure development at the local level.

Over thirty Members of Parliament lost their seats in the 2020 general elections.

Citi News' interactions with some constituents showed that many voted out their MPs over the poor nature of their roads and other developmental projects.

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Upper West: Oloteng residents beg for potable water
12.02.2021 | Social News
Dr Nyaho Tamakloe dares Muntaka to explain why he withdrew bribery allegations against judges
12.02.2021 | Social News
We don't want clueless Helena Appiah as Amenfi East MCE again– Group to Akufo-Addo
12.02.2021 | Social News
Man found dead in Kasoa Ofaakor Central Mosque after prayers
12.02.2021 | Social News
Nitiwul deny ordering soldiers to Parliament
12.02.2021 | Social News
Kwahu drivers threaten demonstration over increasing robberies
12.02.2021 | Social News
Kumasi Race Course traders threaten to stop paying tax
12.02.2021 | Social News
IGP orders police to protect tomato importers travelling to Burkina Faso
12.02.2021 | Social News
'Nkoranzamanhemaa' praises Akufo-Addo for Adu Gyan's nomination
12.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Council of State Elections: Alhassan Andani defeated in Nort...
29 minutes ago

Council of State Elections: NDC's Ras Mubarak floored, secur...
40 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line